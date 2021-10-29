After a scuffle and reports of patrons urinating outside the restaurant, a license decision was made.

Despite reports of violence and public urinating outside a Wirral restaurant, its alcohol license has been maintained.

The license for Freddie’s Bar on Stanley Road in New Ferry has been renewed, but with new requirements to address issues expressed during a public hearing last Friday.

They include installing CCTV to record any anti-social behavior, closing the venue’s outside garden area by 10 p.m., and monitoring noise levels outside to prevent disruption to the restaurant’s neighbors’ lives.

These limitations were added following a meeting of Wirral Council’s Licensing Panel last Friday, at which residents who had complained about concerns and representatives from the restaurant were able to submit their arguments.

One of the residents’ spokespeople claimed that some of the restaurant’s patrons had been known to fight, yell, and swear in the neighborhood.

She went on to say that there had been six distinct instances of customers urinating in public, three of which occurred in broad daylight, two of which involved people’s garden walls, and one of which was witnessed by a youngster.

The resident described the pub as a vibrant, raucous establishment that would be better suited to the heart of New Ferry rather than a quiet neighborhood.

When residents protested, she said they were harassed and humiliated, with some customers telling them to “f*** off,” among other insults and incitements to physical violence, and the restaurant’s proprietors did nothing to stop it.

However, officers from Wirral Council’s licensing, environment, and planning teams visited the premises several times and were unable to corroborate the homeowners’ claims.

The panel was told that this did not mean the complaints were false, but that the council was unable to produce evidence to back them up.

Taking advantage of this, Matthew Reynolds, a solicitor for Freddie’s owner Katrina Sandland, claimed it was apparent that the allegations made at the meeting were not backed up by independent evidence from council officers.

He went on to say that he believed there was a determined effort on the part of some locals who did not want a bar to be built in the area.

