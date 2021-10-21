After a scrambler bike ploughed into her on the school run, mum was ‘left for dead.’

Leah Cunningham, 30, was on her way to pick up her daughter Lola when she was hit by a scrambler bike.

On Glovers Lane, the mother from Netherton was crossing the road near her home when she was hit by a man riding a green and white off-road bike.

On October 1, 2020, Leah was found in a heap on the side of the road, bleeding profusely from a major head wound that required numerous staples.

More than a year later, the perpetrators have still not been apprehended.

The intensity of the crash launched Leah 15 feet into the air before landing on the asphalt, while the scrambler bike rider bolted from the scene.

After the bike “flew” through a red light, she was hit while crossing at the lights.

She was left with a shattered and swollen leg, a hole in her muscle that needed stitching, damaged ligaments in her ankle and pelvis injuries, as well as many scratches and bruises all over her body.

Leah has decided to display the graphic nature of her injuries in the hopes that it will make the general public, as well as the authorities, fully comprehend the terrible implications that riding off-road bikes on public streets may have.

Leah added that, in addition to the severe physical injuries she endured, the psychological impact of the incident has made matters even worse.

Leah claims the hit-and-run has left her physically and mentally damaged for life.

When Leah noticed scrambler bikes outside her house earlier this week, she claims she “froze.”

“What happened that day was the craziest thing I’ve ever gone through,” the mother of one told The Washington Newsday.

“I was in the hospital alone for two weeks, and because to covid, no one could visit or bring my daughter to see me.”

“I’m permanently disfigured, and I’m still in agonizing pain.”

Leah claims she is now suffering from extreme anxiety and sadness.

"I barely leave the house because the roads intimidate me," she continued. "The sound of a car or other motor vehicle."