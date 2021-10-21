After a raging Liverpool locker room brawl, Sir Alex Ferguson’sacked’ a Manchester United player.

No matter how much time passes in nearly 30 years of Premier League football, there are some games that the streets will never forget.

A 3-3 tie at Anfield during the Premier League's formative years comes into the same category for Reds and Red Devils fans.

A 3-3 tie at Anfield during the Premier League’s formative years comes into the same category for Reds and Red Devils fans.

When United surged into a 3-0 lead at Anfield in January 1994, they were the reigning champions, having won the inaugural Premiership title in 1992/93.

With goals from Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs, and Denis Irwin in the first 24 minutes, this appeared poised to be Graeme Souness’ side’s latest embarrassing episode, with the Scot losing his job later that month.

A Nigel Clough brace and a late Neil Ruddock header earned Liverpool a remarkable comeback draw, ensuring their manager kept his job for another few weeks.

But, while Souness escaped the sack after this match despite being under fire, it was a different story for one Manchester United icon who incurred Sir Alex Ferguson’s fury in the Anfield dressing room.

While Peter Schmeichel was not at fault for any of the goals, his boss was dissatisfied with his performance after the game.

As Ferguson started into a lengthy dressing-room interrogation, the Dane reacted angrily to the accusations leveled at him by Ferguson, lashing out at his boss and some of his teammates as a result.

Schmeichel ordered his agent to find him a new club and his manager to inform him he would have to fire him the next day after calling him into his office, only for another dressing room exchange to force a U-turn.

“I got a rush of blood to the head after our 3-3 draw at Anfield in January 1994, which is regarded as one of the finest Premier League games ever played,” he said.”

