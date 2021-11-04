After a query from Pep Guardiola, Alan Shearer admits to Jurgen Klopp.

Alan Shearer, a Premier League star, reveals that he would have loved to play for Jurgen Klopp.

The former Newcastle United striker is regarded as one of the best strikers in the English Premier League since its reformation in 1992.

Shearer remains the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 260 goals scored in spells with Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers, and Southampton.

Shearer was asked which current Premier League manager he would most like to play for in an interview with Sky Sports analyst and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville.

“Look at Liverpool and Manchester City right now and the opportunities they can create,” Shearer stated on Sky Sports’ The Overlap.

“I think it’s Jurgen Klopp.” He has a fantastic mindset, in my opinion.” Shearer also used the chance to make a dig at Sunderland, Newcastle’s bitter rivals.

When Neville asked Shearer what he liked best about Sunderland, the former Newcastle striker answered, “Is there anything good about Sunderland?” The nicest part is that they play in League One.

Neville responded to Shearer’s response by saying, “That’s savage.” “I apologize to all Sunderland fans who are seeing this.”