After a ‘pushing in’ row, a man sustains serious injuries in a taxi rank.

After being attacked at a taxi queue in Warrington, a 41-year-old man suffered’serious injuries.’

After being accused of pressing in at the taxi stand on Crown Street in the Bewsey and Whitecross section of town, the man was beaten up.

One of the attackers punched him many times, knocking him to the ground. He was then assaulted once more.

After being denied admittance to the match, the boy wept himself to sleep.

The man had’serious injuries’ to his face and leg when he arrived at Warrington Hospital. Since then, he has been released.

On October 30, about 4.20 a.m., an assault occurred.

A CCTV still of a man who police believe may have information about the attack has been released.

“Since the incident, we have been following a variety of enquiries, including looking at CCTV video,” said Detective Constable Darren Gibson of Warrington CID.

“As a result of that, we’ve identified a man who we feel has knowledge that can help us with our inquiry.”

“Please contact us if you recognize him or have any information regarding the assault.”

“I’d also like to make a personal appeal to him to contact us.”

“A number of persons were there at the time of the assault, either in the queue or adjacent.” Please come forward if you witnessed it and have not yet spoken to an officer.” Please visit the force’s website and reference IML 1120363 if you have any information that could help with the investigation.

You can also give anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.