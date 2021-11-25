After a police swoop on the address, an EncroChat suspect, 33, was named.

After an EncroChat swoop, authorities have named a suspect.

Gary Moffatt, of Stockbridge Village’s The Spinney, was charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, as well as selling or transferring a prohibited firearm or ammunition.

On Wednesday, November 24, the 33-year-old was arrested and charged with six counts of conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs (cocaine and heroin); conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug (cannabis resin); conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug; and two counts of selling/transferring a prohibited weapon/ammunition.

He’s been remanded in custody until today’s Wirral Magistrates Court hearing (Thursday, November 25).

The accusations are part of Merseyside Police’s response to Operation Venetic, a national probe into the usage of encrypted mobile devices, also known as EncroChat.

