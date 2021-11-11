After a paedophile was housed in a house overlooking a primary school, the mother became ‘physically unwell.’

When a mother learnt that a man housed in a house on her street overlooking a primary school was a paedophile who abused a six-year-old kid, she claimed she felt “physically nauseous.”

At Liverpool Crown Court, John Brady, 45, was found guilty of one count of indecency with a child in relation to an event in the 1990s when he was 18.

Brady, on the other hand, was spared prison time because a court decided that he was “not the same man” who committed the crime owing to a traumatic brain injury he sustained in a vehicle accident in 2004.

Brady, who was born in Toxteth, now lives in adult foster care on a property that backs onto a primary school’s playing fields as a result of his injury.

Residents on Ainsdale Street, where Brady was being held, were stunned when an article about Brady’s conviction was published on Tuesday (November 9).

Kym Perry, 43, a mother of an eight-year-old son, said in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “It made me feel sick to my stomach, to the point where I puked.

“It makes me sick to think about my eight-year-old son playing in the street while he sits on the step.

“Neither the housing authority nor the police informed anyone here.”

Brady “spoke to loads of youngsters” during the course of the year, according to another resident, Sian Rigby, 20.

‘I’m a mother of one,’ she stated “My main fear is that he’s been out in front, where there are a lot of youngsters. The kids all play in the yard to the side of his house, and he’s always talking to them.

“They’ve put him on a street with a lot of kids his age, like five, six, or seven, and his house backs up to a school field.”

Brady is said to have left the property on the day the court report was released, but it’s unclear whether he’ll return to the street.

Residents on the street, according to Ms Perry, are demanding Brady’s return.

Judge David Swinnerton described Brady’s victim walking into a room to “find you were standing there, with the door open, masturbating” at the court hearing.

“You asked him ‘whether he would like,” he explained.

