After a massive indication, Coronation Street viewers claim they’ve already figured out who will die.

After discovering a major clue, Coronation Street viewers believe they know who will die this week.

Several characters will be struggling for their life on the Cobbles this week due to a strong storm.

Gail Platt’s sinkhole, which appeared in their back garden last year, is at the center of the story.

They recently enlisted Leo to begin work on the sinkhole, but no one noticed that as the drayman dumped barrels of beer beside the beer tent, a small bit of soil disloged itself into the Platts’ sinkhole with each barrel.

With spoilers suggesting that at least one person will perish as a result of the sinkhole, fans have speculated on who they believe will perish.

Johnny informed Carla tonight that he was relocating to Indonesia to be with Kate.

Fans, on the other hand, interpreted this as a hint that Johnny would be murdered off.

“Literally never heard a character vow their impending death with more conviction than Johnny telling Carla he’s heading to Bali,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Johnny plans to move away and start a new life… he’s deffo going to die,” Kelly said.

Another person stated: “Then Johnny is on his way somewhere. It’s possible it’s not Indonesia.” Holly expressed herself as follows: “”I adore my life,” Johnny could as well be skipping around singing. It would be heartbreaking if I died. Oooh, there are so many things I could do with all the time I’ve got left lalala”.” “Johnny and Natasha might as well have targets on their backs, they’re clearly goners,” Alistair stated. “Johnny is moving to Indonesia like Leanna in Emmerdale went travelling in Thailand so you just know he’s going to die,” Doreen wrote on Twitter. “If Johnny doesn’t die, I’ll be extremely surprised,” Dave added. “He keeps going on about his future.”