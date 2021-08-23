After a man was stabbed outside a nightclub, two youngsters were arrested.

After a guy was stabbed in the early hours of this morning, two youngsters were arrested (Monday August 23).

At 1.40 a.m., police were dispatched to Scarisbrick Avenue in Southport, where a brawl had broken out outside the rock bar Chop House.

A man was stabbed during the fight.

He was carried to the hospital by ambulance and is said to be in good health.

Door employees detained two minors, ages 14 and 15, who were later arrested by police.

A second suspect was then apprehended on Southport Promenade in connection with the stabbing.

Officers have taken all three suspects into custody and will question them.

Detectives have initiated an investigation into the event, which will include thorough CCTV, forensic, and witness investigations.

Anyone who observed the attack or has any information is asked to contact the police.

“This was a horrific incident that left a man injured, and we simply will not accept such violence and anti-social behavior in our communities,” Detective Inspector Paul Gillies said.

“While we were able to make three quick arrests this morning, this would have been a nightmare for anyone to watch, and our investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

“Please let us know if you were in Southport town centre in the early hours of today morning and observed anything or anyone unusual. You may have information that is crucial to our inquiry.

“To individuals who prefer to carry knives, our message is clear: it is just not worth the danger. We work relentlessly as a force to combat knife crime, and it’s only a matter of time before you get harmed or arrested if you carry a weapon.

“We will continue to work diligently with the public and our partners to avoid violence and rid our streets of the scourge of knife crime. Please come forward with any information you have about this event or knife violence in your neighborhood, either directly or anonymously.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has any information is encouraged to contact Merseyside Police through Twitter at @MerPolCC or the Merseyside Police Contact Centre at