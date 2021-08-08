After a Liverpool injury scare, Trent Alexander-Arnold admits to Andy Robertson.

Liverpool fans were treated to a near-capacity Anfield for the first time since March 2020, but Andy Robertson’s injury put a damper on what had been a joyous afternoon.

Following Diogo Jota’s first goal in front of fans, the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, although the result was inconsequential as the players focused on fitness and the fans loved their return to Anfield.

However, if Robertson is ruled out, Jurgen Klopp would be quite concerned ahead of his team’s Premier League start against Norwich next week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, speaking to LFC TV after the game, mirrored what all other Liverpool fans were thinking.

“Obviously, the huge disadvantage was Robbo’s injury, but other than that, it was a very pleasing performance,” he conceded.

“I haven’t seen him, but if Robbo has to leave, it’ll be a disaster. He doesn’t usually do things like this.

“It’s disheartening to see, but I’m confident he’ll bounce back as quickly as possible.”

Robertson will undergo a scan on his foot tomorrow, according to Jurgen Klopp, who confirmed this after the game.

If the Reds are forced to play without the Scotsman, who started all 38 league games last season, it will be a major setback.

Despite the disappointment, Robertson’s injury provided an opportunity for academy graduate Owen Beck, who impressed the Anfield crowd with his performance.

Alexander-Arnold praised the youthful left-back after being a part of the pre-season squad this summer.

“[Beck] has shown glimpses of [playing well]throughout the preseason. With the way he is, he has impressed a lot of us,” he remarked.

“He’s still maturing as a young man, and he still has a lot to learn, but the signals are there that he’ll be a top player.”

Alexander-Arnold understands what it takes to break into the Liverpool first squad and believes Beck should learn from the more experienced players.

“[Beck’s] certainly got Robbo and Kostas [Tsimikas] ahead of him,” he continued. He’ll hopefully be able to pick up on things and learn from them because he’ll be in and around them.

“He was given an opportunity today, and he took it.”