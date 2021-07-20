After a Liverpool friendly, Jurgen Klopp makes a’surprise’ fitness admission to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Jurgen Klopp admits it would be a’surprise’ if Virgil van Dijk or Joe Gomez were declared fit to face Mainz, and he does not anticipate either to play in the Bundesliga side’s friendly on Friday.

The defense combination spent much of last season on the bench, and have spent much of the pre-season tour of Austria working on their own personal plans.

Both players were absent for the two 30-minute matches against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart on Tuesday, both of which finished in a 1-1 draw, and it appears that the Mainz match will come too soon as well.

With respect to the pair stepping to the pitch for Friday’s friendly against his former club, Klopp told LFCTV, “It would be a surprise, to me as well.”

“They’ve looked pretty excellent in training, and yesterday was the first day where they executed very difficult things, which is normally either offensive or defensive.

“We have to take it step by step,” says the narrator, “but I don’t expect them on Friday.”

Liverpool will play Hertha Berlin on July 29 before facing Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna on August 8 and 9, respectively, before heading to Carrow Road.