After a Land Rover and automobile accident, a man is still in critical condition.

After a two-vehicle car accident, a guy remains in critical condition in the hospital.

At 6.30pm on August 3, Merseyside Police received a call reporting a crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and Manor Street in St Helens.

Merseyside Police reported that the passengers of the Vauxhall Adam were not critically hurt in the incident, which involved a Vauxhall Adam and a Land Rover.

The Land Rover’s two male occupants were brought to the hospital with “major-trauma related injuries.” One man is still in hospital in a “severe state,” according to the police, while the other has been released.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was present on the site, reporting that one vehicle was “on its roof” when they arrived, and Merseyside Police are still looking for witnesses.

Merseyside Police announced in a statement today that they are still looking for witnesses after a road traffic collision in St Helens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

“We were contacted at 6.30pm following reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Adam and a Land Rover at the intersection of Jackson Street and Manor Street.

“One of the Land Rover’s male occupants is still in critical condition in hospital, while the other has been released.”

“We are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a silver grey coloured Mitsubishi L200 that was in the area of Jackson Street around 6.30pm, who may have witnessed the collision and may have information that is vital to our investigation,” said Sergeant Mike Clarey of the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Anyone who observed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, @MerPolCC on Twitter, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, citing reference 21000540765.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to leave information anonymously. You can also use their anonymous online form here.

Police were on the scene when they arrived, according to a Merseyside Fire and Rescue spokesperson who talked to The Washington Newsday yesterday.

“We were notified at 6.34 p.m. and arrived at 6.39 p.m.,” they claimed. We dispatched two fire engines to the scene.” “The summary comes to an end.”