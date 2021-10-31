After a lady calls police on an internet date, investigators unearth a terrible discovery.

At the house of a lady who phoned the cops after a man she met on a dating app refused to leave, detectives discovered a horrible discovery.

The woman had no knowledge that David Iwo, 23, had bludgeoned retired lawyer Martin Decker to death with a hammer less than 24 hours earlier after faking his way into the 69-year-home. old’s

Iwo, who was destitute, pretended to be a sex worker online, promoting services to gay men, but in reality he had “made the deliberate decision” to kill them and steal their money.

Before he was apprehended for murder, it was discovered that the insane killer had tortured and killed up to 30 cats in the Norwich area, earning him the moniker “NR3 Cat Killer.”

After pleading guilty to Mr Decker’s murder, Iwo was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 33 years on Wednesday at Preston Crown Court.

He fired his legal team minutes before the hearing and told a judge he had “nothing to say” in his defense before being sentenced.

On the evening of Saturday March 6 this year, Mr Decker, who was single and lived alone, promised Iwo £250 for a two-hour appointment at his flat in Vyner Croft, Prenton, and invited his killer inside.

Mr Decker shook Iwo’s hand and offered him a drink, then turned away to go get the money he had promised, as Iwo later told detectives in an interview.

Iwo claimed he began a furious, deliberate, and frenzied attack with the hammer the minute the victim turned around, striking the defenseless Mr Decker nine times.

Mr Decker’s hands had no defensive wounds, indicating that he had not even had time to raise them to stop the strikes, according to a pathologist.

Iwo grabbed the cash and other items before fleeing the scene and returning to a residence in March Road, Anfield, where he had been sleeping, attempting to sell a bottle of alcohol stolen from Mr Decker to a newsagent along the way.

Iwo had been conversing with, according to the court. “The summary has come to an end.”