After a ‘inappropriate’ question from Jack Grealish, the Love Island reunion has come under fire.

Love Island fans condemned Sunday night’s reunion program after contestant Lillie Haynes was asked a “inappropriate” question.

Laura Whitmore, the host of the famous ITV2 dating show, welcomed back all 37 contestants from the previous season on Sunday’s episode.

The host, however, came under criticism after she asked Lillie a question about Manchester City star Jack Grealish, who reportedly liked several of her Instagram photos.

“Jack Grealish, what’s going on?” the host said. What’s going on? We’ve seen photographs.

Lillie looked visibly uncomfortable and buried her head in her hands before claiming the rumor was false.

The England international is presently dating Sasha Attwood, a 25-year-old model, and fans slammed the ‘rude’ question on Twitter.

“Was definitely inappropriate for Laura to ask Lillie about Jack Grealish on live tv,” one user commented. “He’s got a girlfriend…”

“Nah, why did Laura Whitmore bring up the Grealish thing,” another remarked. Sasha, jack’s gf, is all I can think about.”

“Imagine being Jack Grealish’s girlfriend seeing that then?” questioned a third. “Isn’t that a little discourteous?”

“It’s a little odd of Laura Whitmore, who has previously pleaded with paparazzi to leave her alone, to remark to Lillie, “We’ve all seen the images, what about Jack Grealish,” a fourth added.

“Why are they questioning her about Jack Grealish when he has a girlfriend?” a fifth asked. Sasha is in such a bad way.”