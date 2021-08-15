After a “impossible” moment for Liverpool, Michael Owen praises Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool began off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday evening.

On 26 minutes, Diogo Jota scored the game’s first goal, before Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored in the second half.

With his goal, Salah has now scored in five straight Premier League games, making him the only Liverpool player to do so.

His spectacular strike drew a lot of praise from the media, and former Red Michael Owen was taken aback by the goal’s brilliance.

“His touch – I’ve seen him do it a couple times now – where you say ‘wow, how did he do that?’” he told Premier League productions.

“He’s dragging it out of a precarious situation.

“You think it’s going away when he moves it over because it’s got so much backspin, but it just checks back into his zone.

“Absolutely brilliant.”

Salah was left unmarked on the edge of the Norwich area as Trent Alexander-Arnold prepared to take a corner with Liverpool now 2-0 up.

The hosts hurriedly cleared the cross, but it only reached the feet of the winger, who controlled the ball and unleashed a shot past Tim Krul.

Tim Sherwood was equally impressed with the 29-year-goal, old’s describing it as “messi-esque.”

“Lionel Messi does it, and we’re yelling it from the rooftops about it. That touch is incredible, and he understands it’s all coming back to him.”

Salah’s goal wasn’t his only contribution to the game, as he also set up Firmino and Jota before scoring himself.

Liverpool’s next match is against Burnley on Saturday, August 21, when they will play in front of a full Anfield crowd for the first time since the outbreak began.

Salah will be more determined than ever to recapture the Premier League Golden Boot, which he almost missed out on last season to Harry Kane by one goal.