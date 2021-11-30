After a huge Red Bull transfer admission, Liverpool might sign a record-breaking £18 million striker.

Karim Adeyemi’s name has been connected with a move to Liverpool in the coming years, but who is he?

Adeyemi has impressed for both club and country this season, being the latest star to emerge from the RB Salzburg pipeline.

He became Germany’s youngest player to score a goal for the national team when he scored against Armenia in September. He is still only 19 years old.

Adeyemi is mostly a left-footer, but he can also score goals with his right foot.

He has 15 goals this season because to his ability to play on the defender’s shoulder before darting in behind with his speed.

Liverpool are desperate to recruit him as quickly as possible, and will be encouraged by recent remarks from RB Salzburg president Harald Lurzer. He is now rated at just £18 million by transfermarkt.

“We know Karim will most likely take the next step next summer,” Lurzer said.

And Adeyemi has stated that he is “honored” by the connections.

“I take it easy on myself.” In October, he said, “I feel honoured [by the links], but nothing more.”

“I’m concentrating here in Salzburg.” We get along swimmingly. It performs admirably.

“First and foremost, I want to advance with Salzburg. Then we’ll investigate further.” Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp, have a distinct style of play and a distinct shape.

Given Adeyemi’s performance in Austria, he could easily slip into any of the top three positions.

Adeyemi complements Roberto Firmino while also offering a threat to opposition defenses.

It’s clear from the young German star’s performance that he’d be just as effective if he lined up wide.

Adeyemi frequently not only scores goals, but also assists from the flanks with either foot, lofted crosses, and pull backs.

It’s his cross-field passes for teammates to tap into an empty net that have Liverpool fans hoping he’ll do the same at Anfield.

Similar to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, he can also be found on the receiving end of those passes.

Adeyemi is the ideal player for Klopp because he knows where to go to take advantage of defenders’ mistakes in focus.

