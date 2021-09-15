After a horrific injury, Harvey Elliott lashes out at Pascal Struijk’s red card appeal judgment.

Following the news that Leeds United’s appeal to overturn his red card was denied, Harvey Elliott delivered a beautiful message to Pascal Struijk.

Struijk was sent off against Liverpool on Sunday for a challenge in midfield that left Elliott with a catastrophic ankle injury that required surgery.

After the game, the Leeds defender quickly apologized to the Reds’ midfielder and wished the 18-year-old a swift recovery.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team opted to file an appeal against referee Craig Pawson’s judgment, claiming that the punishment was unfair based on the challenge itself.

Struijk’s ban will be upheld by the FA, which means the 22-year-old will miss the club’s next three games against Newcastle United, Fulham (cup) and West Ham United.

In response to the formal verdict, Elliott defended Struijk once more, insisting that the decision was made incorrectly.

“Please accept my apologies, Pascal. I believe it is incorrect! But it’ll pass quickly, buddy, and you’ll be hammering it again in no time. On Instagram, the Reds’ midfielder said, “Keep positive.”

Elliott has been commended in recent days for his optimistic attitude in the face of his painful setback, despite being forced to sit out for an extended period of time.

The Fulham academy graduate clapped Leeds fans as he was stretchered off the pitch at Elland Road, spent time in hospital conversing with a Liverpool fan, and has now displayed his true colors once more with this statement.