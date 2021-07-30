After a high-speed chase, the’stolen car’ was abandoned outside dwellings.

A police chase ensued after a Ford Fiesta was observed speeding and later abandoned on a residential street.

An officer from Merseyside Police claimed the automobile was being driven at high speeds along Townsend Lane in Anfield at 9.15 p.m. yesterday.

The driver failed to halt for authorities, and after a brief chase, the vehicle was found abandoned on Pinehurst Avenue.

After receiving a dreadful diagnosis, a young footballer has warned that he will never play again.

A 40-year-old male was detained nearby shortly after on accusations of hazardous driving, intoxication driving, drug driving, failure to stop, and aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

According to police, the individual is still being held in prison while the investigation continues.

“We arrested a 40-year-old male on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving, failure to stop, and aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle,” a police official said.

“At around 9.15 p.m. last night, Thursday, July 29, an officer observed a Ford Fiesta being driven at high speeds along Townsend Lane.

“When the car failed to halt when it was signaled to do so, a brief chase ensued.

“A few minutes later, the vehicle was discovered abandoned on Pinehurst Avenue, and a person was apprehended nearby.

“At this time, the man is being held in custody.”

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.