After being the victim of a homophobic hate crime while polishing his taxi, a gay priest has expressed his “horror” and “disgust.”

While polishing his black Mercedes minibus taxi outside his Kirkdale home on Hawthorne Road, Father Paul Newberry, 43, who identifies as gay, was subjected to homophobic remarks.

On Thursday, July 22, at 2.30 p.m., a guy in his fifties approached the ordained priest and threatened him with violence.

“I was polishing my new minibus I use as a taxi driver when this man walked over to me and started ranting about two persons hiding behind my cab the night before,” Father Paul told The Washington Newsday.

“He then began calling me a disgusting f***** and threatened to kick me down the street.

“I tried to explain that I didn’t understand what he was saying, but he wouldn’t listen and continued to hurl homophobic slurs at me.

“I phoned the cops, who came out and claimed it was a hate crime,” she said.

Merseyside Police have stated that the event is being investigated as a hate crime, and that a man would voluntarily visit a police station for questioning.

“This inquiry is in its early stages, and we’re due to talk to someone in connection with the incident,” said Detective Chief Inspector Gayle Rooney.

“In the meanwhile, I want to reaffirm my commitment to investigating and prosecuting anyone we suspect of harassing, threatening, or assaulting someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“We’re treating this as a hate crime because of the allegedly utilized rhetoric.

“We at Merseyside Police oppose hate crime in all of its forms and will not tolerate people being targeted in this way,” said a spokesperson for the force. Come forward if you witnessed or heard the incident, and we will take action.”

Father Paul came out as gay 20 years ago and admitted that when he initially went to Liverpool from Colchester, he was “terrified.”

But after he arrived in the city, he stated Liverpool was “very kind” and he had no problems. “The summary has come to an end.”