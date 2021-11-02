After a gunman opened fire on their home, parents were terrified for their children’s safety.

After an armed thug opened fire on a residence in a ‘targeted attack,’ residents expressed concern for their children.

Percy Road in Seacombe, Wallasey, is a quiet residential lane with a children’s playground at the bottom.

When a residence was shot at on the evening of Friday, October 29, it became a crime scene.

To ‘help them sleep,’ dad injects heroin into toddlers.

When Merseyside Police officers began their investigation at around 9.15 p.m., no injuries were reported, though a front door was damaged.

Since then, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson has sought to reassure Wirral residents that shootings “remain exceedingly rare.”

People at the scene today voiced their horror at the tragedy and their concern for the safety of their children.

As one man put it: “Things like this don’t happen on the Wirral very often, so I’m delighted no one was wounded.

“It’s quite frightening for everyone in the region, especially the children; I don’t want our children to think that hearing gunshots in the area is usual.”

Another lady stated: “I didn’t hear any bangs that I mistook for gunshots, and if I had, I would have assumed they were fireworks.

“It’s terrifying, not only for myself, but also for the kids. This route is home to a large number of families.” Others stated they didn’t hear any gunshots but hadn’t heard of anything like happening in the region previously.

“As far as I’m aware, I’ve never heard of anything like this happening on this street,” one man remarked.

Merseyside Police said that they are still conducting house-to-house inquiries, as well as interviewing with witnesses and searching CCTV.

Wilson, the detective chief inspector, stated: “We feel this was a targeted attack at first, but we’re keeping an open mind about the reason. If you reside in the area or were traveling by around 9.15 p.m. and seen or heard the incident or anything unusual, please contact us so we can investigate.

“Shootings have decreased significantly in Merseyside in recent months, and they are notably infrequent in Wirral. We want to keep things that way and keep those communities informed.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”