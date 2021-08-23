After a grueling Sheffield United debut, Liverpool’s Ben Davies was encouraged to “be stronger.”

Ben Davies has had a shaky start to his Sheffield United career after signing a loan agreement last week.

After not playing for Liverpool since joining from Preston North End in January, the defender would have been eager to get back into the league.

However, for the 26-year-old, who was beginning his first game in seven months, it turned out to be a difficult day at the office.

Sheffield United, who were recently relegated, appeared to have sealed their second point of the season with a late equalizer against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield – but Levi Colwill broke Blades hearts with a 94th-minute winner.

Dean Ashton, who was analyzing the game for EFL on Quest, blamed Davies for the game-winning goal.

“I’m sorry, Ben Davies,” the former West Ham striker remarked, “but you have to be stronger than that.”

“[Harry] Toffolo simply pushed him out of the way, and it was a close call, but Colwill was right after him.

“You have to be more resilient than that.”

Davies, the squad’s furthest defender, was the man responsible as Huddersfield surged through the Sheffield United backline to give Colwill an easy finish, putting the team in the relegation zone after four games.

After being relegated and appointing Slavisa Jokanovic as manager earlier this summer, Ashton stated that fans should be encouraged by United’s performance, but that the team still needs to improve.

He stated, “Something has to happen, and confidence levels have to increase.”

“However, as a Sheffield United supporter, I am pleased with the performance.”