After a goal by Porto, Thiago Alcantara’s wife convinces Liverpool to make a move.

Julia Vigas, Thiago’s wife, confirmed they are ‘happy in Liverpool’ in an Instagram message.

The midfielder and his family relocated to Merseyside in September of last year and have well into their new surroundings.

When asked how things are in Liverpool in an Instagram question and answer, Vigas replied: “Excellent! We’re ecstatic to be here.

“Wishing Covid will allow us to continue to appreciate it.”

Thiago scored in both of Liverpool’s most recent matches, against Porto and Southampton.

The 30-year-stunning old’s strike in the Champions League last week drew accolades from all corners of the football globe.

When afterwards asked how she felt about the goal against the Portuguese team, his wife simply said, “Probably the same as you.”

In recent weeks, the former Bayern Munich player has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but he has subsequently spoken out about his time at Anfield.

“I am a football player, as I have always been, and I am unconcerned about the rumors,” he added “Thiago said this ahead of the Porto match.

“It’s 100 percent.” I made the correct decision and move.

“You never know since injuries force you to reduce your playing frequency, allowing you to learn a lot more about how your squad performs on the field.”