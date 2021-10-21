After a friendly at Finch Farm, Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was challenged.

Tyler Onyango demonstrated his fitness for Everton under-23s during a 45-minute mini-friendly against remaining first-team stars over the international break, according to David Unsworth.

Onyango, 18, played 80 minutes in the thrilling 4-2 Premier League 2 triumph over Leeds United on Monday, his first competitive game in six months suffering a catastrophic ankle injury.

After Abdoulaye Doucoure was ruled out for several weeks, the midfielder was given his first-team debut last season after being fast-tracked through the academy system. He has now been pushed by u-23 boss Unsworth to capture the eye of Rafa Benitez.

Former Everton defender Unsworth stated that extra gym work during Onyango’s rehabilitation may have benefited the teenager. Marcel Brands and Duncan Ferguson were both in attendance at Southport to watch Onyango perform against Leeds.

“He’s been back training for approximately two-and-a-half weeks,” Unsworth told The Washington Newsday.

“During the international break, we had a 45-minute game against the first team, and he played the 45.”

“He appears to be in good shape. He appeared to be extremely powerful. We also had an in-house game for him, in which he received 60 minutes. He’s played 45, 60, and now 80 minutes in a proper game is incredible.

“I just believed he started to flag after 80 minutes, and the last thing we wanted was for him to get hurt, but he played well.”

After suffering a metatarsal injury, Doucoure is expected to miss a significant amount of time, and Unsworth is confident that Onyango can force his way into the starting lineup.

Under former boss Carlo Ancelotti, the teenager trained regularly with the first team, earning his debut in the FA Cup third round win against Sheffield Wednesday in January, and he might provide further midfield cover.

Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph have recently been ruled out, and Unsworth is willing to give Onyango the opportunity to’showcase’ his qualities in front of Benitez.

“Tyler will tell you that’s his own personal objective, but that’s down to Rafa and Duncan and the first-team staff,” Unsworth said when asked if working with the first-team should be Onyango’s goal for the season.

"He's a fantastic young man, a fantastic young man."