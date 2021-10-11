After a five-month hiatus, the Birkenhead Post Office will reopen.

More than five months after it closed, the Post Office in Birkenhead town centre is due to reopen.

The Post Office in Birkenhead, which was located in the WH Smith store at 37 Borough Pavement in The Grange shopping mall, closed in June, leaving Wirral’s largest town without one.

When the news first surfaced, Cllr Pat Cleary, who represents Birkenhead and Tranmere on Wirral Council, expressed “grave concern” and expressed concern that it could jeopardize the council’s massive plans for hundreds of houses, a new market, and much more for the town in the coming years.

When the regulations go into effect this week, contactless payments will be capped.

However, the Post Office is set to reopen and will be located at 6 Princes Pavement, which is also in The Grange precinct.

The site, which used to be a betting shop, is now deserted.

A Post Office will reopen at the buildings on November 11th, restoring a key service to Birkenhead town centre.

Although this is simply a temporary proposal, the Post Office has received an application from someone who is interested in opening a permanent Post Office in the town center.

Cllr. Cleary, who represents the Green Party, told The Washington Newsday today, “It’s fantastic news.” I’m glad to see that we’ll have a renovated Post Office in the town center, maybe in time for Christmas.

“It’s worth noting that this is a temporary solution, and it hasn’t been pushed as a permanent location for a Post Office, so I’m not sure why, but it clearly demonstrates that the Post Office is committed to the town center moving forward.”

“I am confident that I can speak for all residents when I say that this is a positive development.”

The Princes Pavement site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We are happy to be restoring Post Office services to central Birkenhead as we know how vital a Post Office is to residents and businesses,” said Karl Haddon, the Post Office’s network provision lead.