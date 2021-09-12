After a failed forecast, Gary Neville admits to Liverpool, “They proved me wrong.”

As Liverpool prepare for a busy few weeks, Gary Neville believes Jurgen Klopp will continue to prove his detractors wrong.

The former Manchester United defender was asked if he thought the German coach would change his side ahead of the Reds’ Wednesday night match against AC Milan at Anfield. With seven games in 22 days starting on Sunday with a trip to Leeds, the former Manchester United defender was asked if he thought the German coach would change his side.

Neville acknowledged he is not willing to make the same mistake twice after previously doubting Liverpool’s capacity to compete on numerous fronts.

He told Sky Sports before of Sunday’s match with Leeds: “I guess it was three or four years ago that I said I didn’t think they’d be able to compete in the Champions League and the league, and they proved me wrong.”

“I believed Liverpool would struggle because of the style they play, the fact that they don’t have a very strong roster in terms of depth, and the gap between the first eleven and the rest of the team is fairly large.

“They’ve demonstrated over time that they’re capable of handling it. They shouldn’t have any problems, in my opinion. I think this [Leeds] game is right for them right now; it’s a great game to watch.”

Liverpool’s resources will be put to the test in the coming weeks, with Jurgen Klopp facing some difficult selections due to a combination of league fixtures and midweek activity in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Leeds, on the other hand, will not be seeking to make it easy for the Reds. Marcelo Bielsa’s side played their first top-flight season in 16 years behind closed doors after being promoted in the 2019/20 season.

Leeds fans will be ecstatic to see a league match against Liverpool for the first time since 2004 with sold-out crowds returning to Elland Road.

The Reds won a thrilling 4-3 fight at Anfield in their first game of the season, with a late Mohamed Salah penalty securing all three points for Klopp’s side, before drawing 1-1 in April.