After a devastating injury to a Liverpool teenager, Harvey Elliott’s statement speaks volumes.

Harvey Elliott turned to social media before the game at Elland Road had even ended to convey a message to Liverpool fans.

“Many thanks for the messages!” He shared a photo of himself in an ambulance on his way to the hospital on Instagram. “It’s going to be a long road back. YNWA.”

The fact that Elliott was already looking forward to the future spoke volumes about the amazing teenager’s determination, enthusiasm, and character in breaking into the Liverpool first team.

And it’s on these traits that he’ll have to rely as he begins what is expected to be a lengthy recovery after sustaining a horrific injury against Leeds United.

Something had gone horribly wrong, judging by Mohamed Salah’s reaction, which included throwing his arms at referee Craig Pawson and ordering medics onto the field.

Pascal Struijk’s challenge may not have been malicious, but it was ill-advised, with the Leeds substitute sliding in from an angle to win the ball, twisting Elliott’s left leg in the process.

Elliott was carried away on a stretcher after extensive treatment, still alert enough to thank the Leeds fans who gave him a standing ovation as he walked down the touchline. Incredible.

Given the subtle shift in emphasis for officials to not penalize every rough challenge, there will be dispute regarding whether such an injury was unavoidable.

Indeed, Pawson had waved play on with Leeds in control until it became evident that Elliott was in serious trouble. Struijk only saw red following the intervention of VAR Darren England.

Klopp, on the other hand, will undoubtedly be deprived of the Premier League’s breakthrough star for some time, at a time when he was still decisively justifying his manager’s faith in him.

Elliott became the youngest midfielder in Liverpool history to start three straight league games by lining up at Elland Road at the age of 18 years 161 days.

Yes, it’s amazing. However, is it surprising? Not at all, as proved by his assured performance in laying the groundwork for Liverpool’s 3-0 victory to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.

However, when the final whistle blew, the celebrations were muted.

Liverpool will be disappointed. “The summary has come to an end.”