After a delayed kickoff, Liverpool publishes a statement and apologizes for the ticket troubles at Anfield.

Liverpool has issued an apology to supporters who were unable to get entrance to Anfield for today’s match against Athletic Bilbao.

The game was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., but it was delayed by 30 minutes due to teething problems with the club’s new ticketing system.

Videos and photographs shared on social media showed long lines outside Anfield in the hours building up to 4 p.m., with plenty of empty seats inside.

This campaign, Liverpool has implemented Near Field Communication for stadium admittance, with an electronic pass downloaded to a mobile phone’s digital wallet and scanned for entry.

And the club has officially verified the reasons for supporters’ delayed admission to the stadium and apologized for the inconvenience.

“We sincerely apologize to those supporters who have been inconvenienced by the delayed admittance into Anfield today. “This was due to problems with access processes and matchday operations,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“As a result of these difficulties, kick-off was postponed by 30 minutes to allow our ticketing services team to minimize lines and bring fans into the stadium as swiftly and safely as possible.

“We appreciate how aggravating this is for our fans, who have been looking forward to returning to Anfield.”

The Reds return to action against Osasuna at Anfield tomorrow evening, and the club has assured that they will endeavor to ensure that all concerns fans encountered today are resolved in time for the match.

“We will do a comprehensive debriefing of today’s admission procedure to determine why the system was slower than planned, and we will work to resolve any issues before Monday night’s match versus Osasuna,” the club added.

“As part of this, we will notify any changes affecting fans, as well as further instructions, in time for the next friendly match.

“We appreciate our supporters’ patience and understanding.”