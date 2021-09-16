After a deeper look at midfielder Harvey Elliott, Liverpool may be forced to make a transfer change.

When Liverpool first played in the Champions League at Anfield in 2019/20, an unknown player among the opposition’s ranks drew the Reds’ attention.

Outside attention was focused on soon-to-be worldwide superstar Erling Haaland as Jurgen Klopp’s side limped to a 4-3 victory over Red Bull Salzburg, but fans of a Liverpool persuasion were left pleased by another on the night.

Takumi Minamino is a Japanese actor.

As the Austrians clawed back from a 3-0 deficit, the Japan international scored his side’s second goal of the night, only for Mohamed Salah to score the game-winning goal for Klopp’s side.

The Reds players left the field speaking lyrical about their future teammate, unknowing that Liverpool were already planning their move and would sign Minamino in January for £7.25 million.

It’s been just over two years since the forward made his debut for the Reds, and he has yet to make an impact at Anfield, despite the fact that he will undoubtedly receive his chances this season.

With Salah and Sadio Mane due to go for Africa Cup of Nations duty in January, supporters may have pressed for a new forward in the summer, but in the absence of that new addition, Minamino is the most likely guy to step up and deputize.

But it was Divock Origi who Klopp chose to open Liverpool’s latest Champions League campaign at Anfield against AC Milan after electing to leave Sadio Mane on the bench and with Roberto Firmino injured, despite the Belgian being forced off himself by injury.

The club’s choice to just bring in Ibrahima Konate in the summer, as well as the club’s decision not to recruit a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum following his Bosman transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, naturally raised further eyebrows and generated greater supporter scorn.

The emergence of Harvey Elliott, an 18-year-old midfielder who had previously been used as a winger in his fledgling career, could have provided justification for such moves in the early weeks of the season.

However, the dislocated ankle he sustained at Leeds United on Sunday would have served as an unwelcome reminder of how swiftly the wrong injury at the wrong moment can derail a player’s career. “The summary has come to an end.”