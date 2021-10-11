After a crash that flipped the car onto its roof, a suspected drug driver was apprehended.

After colliding with a parked vehicle on Monday morning, an automobile was left on its roof.

Following reports of a car crash, Merseyside Police raced to the intersection of Newton Road and Broad Oak Road in St Helens at around 7.20 a.m. on Monday.

When police arrived in Parr, they discovered a Ford Ka had collided with a parked Vauxhall Corsa, flipping it onto its roof.

On suspicion of drug driving, a 34-year-old guy was apprehended.

An ambulance was dispatched, but no significant injuries have been reported.

The individual has been released under investigation, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson, and inquiries are still underway.

“We attended but no one required hospital treatment,” a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

Witnesses said there was a lot of traffic along Fleet Lane at the time of the accident.