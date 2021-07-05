After a contentious contract decision, Danny Ings might be on his way to making millions for Liverpool.

Former striker Danny Ings might provide Liverpool with a financial windfall this summer.

Because he wants to test himself at a higher level, the England international has rejected down a lucrative new contract with Southampton, which would have made him the club’s highest-paid player ever.

The 28-year-old has previously been connected with Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, and with his contract scheduled to expire next summer, the Saints must decide whether to cash in on him now or risk losing him for nothing when his current contract expires.

And, because to a provision contained in the transaction that brought the striker to St. Mary’s in the first place, Liverpool will be keeping a careful eye on his status.

Since joining Southampton permanently from Liverpool in the summer of 2019, the 28-year-old has re-established his status as one of the Premier League’s deadliest marksmen after an injury-plagued spell at Anfield.

Ings signed a £20 million deal with the Saints, with the Reds guaranteed £18 million and the possibility of a further £2 million in appearance-related add-ons.

However, Liverpool placed a 20% sell-on provision in the agreement, assuring that they will receive a financial boost if Southampton is obliged to sell him this summer.

The striker’s contract with St. Mary’s expires in 2022, and despite an offer being on the table for some time, he has yet to agree to fresh terms.

Southampton’s decision on whether to move the striker this summer or keep him until the end of his contract and let him depart for free if he continues to refuse a contract extension is still up in the air.

While the Saints won’t be able to command a high fee as a result, they will almost certainly profit handsomely if Ings leaves, having scored 30 Premier League goals in just 57 games since joining the club permanently.

Injury prevented the forward from being a success at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, despite being a tremendously popular player at Anfield. The summary comes to a close.