After a challenging chat, Jodie Comer broke down in tears.

Before her new part in the drama Help, Jodie Comer was left in tears after a painful talk with a real-life caretaker.

In preparation for her role as Sarah in the Channel 4 show, the Killing Eve star consulted with staff at elderly homes who had dealt with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Jodie spent hours with real-life carer Rachel Smith at the EachStep home in Blackley, Greater Manchester, talking about the fight to save lives.

According to the Mirror Online, Rachel’s experiences provided much of the material for the Channel 4 film.

“I told Jodie how we started losing one patient after another and felt absolutely helpless since there was no rhyme or reason to who was getting sick – and we had no idea what was going to happen next,” Rachel, 30, said. Failure.

“Jodie was mortified,” says the narrator. Some of the stories we told her made her very distraught.

“I don’t believe she realized how terrible that moment was, and she became agitated during the chat. It wasn’t simply one item that made her cry; she was crying the entire time.”

The upcoming television show Help is a harsh indictment of the government’s failure to safeguard the most vulnerable from Covid.

According to statistics, 42,341 people of nursing homes died after the first case was reported on March 17, 2020.

Covid spread because hospital patients with symptoms were sent back to care homes.

Jodie plays Sarah, a caregiver who develops a bond with a man suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, who is played by Stephen Graham, a fellow Liverpool actor.

Her character, like real-life carers, wears bin liners as temporary PPE.

Jodie, 28, says that interviewing carers throughout the UK for research on Help had a negative impact on her mental health.

“We started shooting literally as we went into the third lockdown, and it was very bizarre because the story starts before the epidemic and ends when the pandemic strikes,” she added.

“As a result, it was weird to be reenacting recent occurrences.

“We were able to speak with carers, and they were quite open with us. That film makes me so happy.

“Stephen plays these characters all the time, but this was the first time I’d seen him in one.”

