After a catastrophic accident, a 70-year-old driver is struggling for his life.

After a significant road traffic collision on Tuesday, August 18, emergency services were called to Billinge.

Merseyside Police said today that officers were called to Main Street at around 10.30 p.m. to complaints of a collision between a Toyota Yaris and a Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris was brought to the hospital in serious condition, while the passenger was sent to the hospital for minor injuries examination.

The Ford Fiesta’s driver was unharmed, and the road was reopened around 6.30 a.m. today. One of the patients, a man in his 70s, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, according to North West Ambulance Service.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any CCTV, dashcam, or other footage, please call us on (0151) 777 5747, email us at [email protected], or contact us via Twitter at @MerPolCC, or Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000574250.

“We were summoned to reports of an RTC at 22:19 and deployed one ambulance and a quick response vehicle,” North West Ambulance Service said.

