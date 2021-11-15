After a cab explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, Prime Minister David Cameron speaks out.

Following a taxi blast at Liverpool Women’s Hospital yesterday, the Prime Minister has spoken out.

Boris Johnson said it was too early to identify what kind of crime occurred outside the Crown Street hospital’s entrance, despite the fact that it was afterwards designated a terrorist attack.

Merseyside Police are now collaborating with Greater Manchester Police’s Counter-Terrorism Unit to figure out what happened on Sunday, November 14 at 10.59 a.m. in the explosion that killed one man and injured another.

At Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a cab driver narrowly avoids a car explosion.

Mr. Richardson, speaking at a medical centre in east London, said: