After a bus driver was “shot with a BB pistol,” the service was terminated.

Following a series of violent episodes, including one in which a driver was shot by a thug brandishing a BB gun, a popular bus service was shut down.

According to MP Travel, the X1 bus from Runcorn to Liverpool will stop service on Saturday.

The service would be discontinued owing to “circumstances in the bus industry,” including the company’s inability to “obtain any funding” and “driver shortages,” according to the company.

MP Travel has complained about having to cancel X1 journeys to Runcorn in recent weeks owing to alleged antisocial conduct (ASB) and vandalism, vehicle failures, and Covid-19. Driver shortages and financing aren’t the only difficulties hurting bus services in Runcorn.

A yob was accused of shooting at a bus and its driver with a BB pistol in one horrific incident.

The X1 has long been a popular choice among passengers because it is the only bus that provides express service between Runcorn and the nearest major city.

Passengers were also disappointed to learn that the service would be discontinued.

“Gutted with the X1 tho, stops right outside mine and quickly brings me to my gf in Runcorn,” one disgruntled passenger wrote. Is there a potential @arrivanorthwest could pick it up again? 82A and 79C take a long time, it’s a terrible period.”

“People rely on this bus not merely for recreation, but also to get to work and college,” said MP Mike Amesbury.

“I was overwhelmed with letters this morning from locals concerned about the closure of this vital road.

“The Government keeps harping on its Levelling Up program, but here we have people in one of my constituency’s most socially poor areas who can’t even get from point A to point B.”

Mr. Amesbury’s team has spoken out to MP Travel, Halton Council, and the combined authority, as well as writing to the Department of Transport.

“This horrible scenario we find ourselves in, yet again, is the result of leaving the market to operate public transportation,” the Weaver Vale MP added.

“Rather than for-profit businesses, bus services should be run as not-for-profit operations that consider the needs of communities.”

