After a £60 million investment from FSG, Liverpool fans have noticed the first changes at Anfield.

The construction of Anfield Road, which will increase the stadium’s capacity to nearly 61,000 seats, began in October, and supporters have noticed something new.

The first steel has been installed in the renovated Anfield Road end, which is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2023 season.

The £60 million restoration of Liverpool’s renowned stadium has been in the works for some years, with the first public consultation beginning in November 2019.

The redevelopment of the stand will bring another 7,000 seats to Anfield, with building taking place in the same manner as the refurbished Main Stand, ensuring that there will be no impact on capacity for home games while the work is underway.

With more fans in the stadium, Liverpool’s special affinity with the Anfield crowd will grow even stronger, giving the Reds an even bigger lift in atmosphere.

When the new stand is completed, Jurgen Klopp, whose contract expires in 2024, will be able to experience what it’s like to have nearly 60,000 Reds cheering the team on.