After a £46 million loss, Liverpool and FSG may look into a £20 million option.

Strong commercial revenues are crucial for Liverpool because they serve to sustain investment in other areas of the business.

While the 20 Premier League clubs brought in a combined £4.5 billion in revenue for the 2019/20 season, which included the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pausing of the season’s run-in until after the financial year had ended, where significant broadcast rebates were due to broadcasters, the revenue of the clubs shrank by 13%.

As the real financial cost of the epidemic became evident, a cumulative pre-tax loss of about £1 billion was also the highest in Premier League history, nearly five times the previous season’s £200 million figure.

Liverpool went from a £43 million pre-tax profit the previous season to a £46 million pre-tax deficit in 2020, with revenues sliding from £533 million in 2019, assisted in no little part by the incredible run and victory in the Champions League, to £490 million in 2020.

The finances for the fiscal year ending in May 2021 are expected to show significant losses once again, since a full season of the epidemic and a campaign without fans will be exposed.

However, there were some aspects of Liverpool’s game that held up.

Matchday revenue dropped by £13 million after a year without fans in the stands, and media revenues dropped by £59 million as the Premier League season stretched beyond the reporting period, but commercial revenues increased by £29 million to £217 million, thanks to the club’s success in the Champions League in 2019.

Strong commercial income should also be a role in the 2021 accounts, which are expected to be released in early 2022, with the first impact of the incentivized Nike contract, in which the Reds receive 20% royalties on the sale of Liverpool-branded Nike gear, expected to be seen.

Then there’s the sponsorship of the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, as well as the sleeve sponsorship with Expedia, which is an improvement over the prior contract with Western Union.

The Premier League's commercial revenue landscape has shifted in recent years, with some of this owing to the.