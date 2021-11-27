After a £36 million deal to Liverpool, Ralph Hasenhuttl lodges a claim for Ibrahima Konate.

Prior to Southampton’s match against Liverpool at Anfield, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl stated that there is “no reason” why one of his defenders cannot emulate Virgil van Dijk.

After adjusting to life in the Premier League, Mohamed Salisu has been a virtual ever-present for Southampton this season, already matching his total league games from last season.

The 22-year-old explained his intentions to replicate Van Dijk ahead of the weekend’s match: “One day, I want to be like him, especially with how he plays and the confidence he has and how he leads the team.”

Hasenhuttl has been thrilled with Salisu’s progress since his transfer from Real Valladolid in 2020, and he didn’t hesitate to draw comparisons to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

“It shows how much he had to learn that it took so long for him to be a starting XI option,” the Austrian coach explained. “He has a lot of room to grow, especially with the ball.”

“When it comes to Van Dijk’s long balls and serenity on the ball, he has a long way to go.” But there’s no reason he can’t pick it up.

“A positive thing about the centre-back position is that as you get older and gain more experience, you get better.

“This is a guy who has proven this season that he deserved to play from the start, and I’m extremely pleased with his development.”

Hasenhuttl has worked with one of Liverpool’s current center-backs.

While the Saints manager was still in charge, Ibrahima Konate joined RB Leipzig as an 18-year-old defender, where he was paired with fellow teenager Dayot Upamecano.

Despite facing stiff competition at Liverpool, Konate has only made three league appearances since his £36 million summer transfer from Leipzig, but Hasenhuttl praised the Frenchman as a “great player.”

“He had an incredible physique. He was lightning fast. He had a few runs with Timo Werner, who was lightning fast,” he recalled.

“At the time, I was playing in the Champions League with an 18-year-old (Konate) and a 19-year-old (Upamecano).” I’ll pretend it was something completely different.

“The positive thing is that when you give young players an opportunity to. “Summary comes to an end.”