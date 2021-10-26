After 60 mph winds, the UK is anticipated to be struck with snow on this date.

After a week of strong winds and heavy rain, the UK is expected to be slammed by freezing temperatures and snow in early November.

The weather in the UK is anticipated to deteriorate over the next two days, with weather warnings in force across the country, primarily in the North and North West, due to continuous and heavy downpours.

“There is a minor danger that houses and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to certain buildings,” the Met Office warned.

The Met Office has confirmed the weather forecast for the half-term break.

They have issued yellow weather warnings for this week’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Merseyside may anticipate strong winds this evening, according to the Met Office, which predicts “a very windy night with frequent gusts and the potential of near gales over exposed shores.”

Liverpool may expect wind gusts of up to 38 mph tomorrow, as well as up to 6 cm of rain.

“Towards the end of October, Atlantic systems will move in from the west, bringing unstable and windy conditions,” the Met Office warned.

“For the rest of October, the weather will be unsettled across the UK, with heavy rain likely to continue in the west.” The west and northwest will be the wettest in the second part of the timeframe.”