â€ Nobody thinks we are the best,â€TM Jurgen Klopp says of Liverpool, while also addressing the Arsene Wenger topic.

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to enjoy their status as Premier League championship underdogs, and has revealed what Arsene Wenger requested him earlier this week.

The Reds are tipped to finish third in the Premier League, behind championship holders Manchester City and European champions Chelsea, whom they face on Saturday evening.

In the Champions League, Klopp’s team is similarly unfancied, having been drawn in the toughest group with Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan.

But, according to the Reds’ head coach, his club can defy the odds if they display the tenacity for which they’ve been known during his tenure.

“We know this league is the strongest league in the world,” Klopp added, noting that the transfer market hasn’t even closed yet. “I don’t believe anyone doubts that.

“Being ambitious in this league means being prepared to take a few hits and a few punches here and there; all you have to do is get back up and keep going.

“If we can do that with the quality we have, the sole plan has always been that we will be able to beat the top teams in the world. We never considered ourselves to be the best team on the planet.

“Obviously, no one believes we are the best squad in the world right now. Good.

“But we still want to beat the top teams, and Chelsea won the Champions League, which is one of the most important tournaments in the world. Let’s see how it goes.”

Chelsea will want to repeat Liverpool’s feat of winning the Premier League after winning the Champions League under Klopp.

“I hope not, but it’s conceivable, of course,” Klopp added. Let me put it this way: winning the Champions League never hurts confidence.

“It helps to be successful. You yearn for more.

“To tell you the truth, we want to succeed as well. We have a lot of ambition. Is it feasible for us to do so? I don’t know, and neither does anyone else, but we’ll give it our best shot.”

During the week, former Arsenal manager Wenger paid a visit to Liverpool's Kirkby training base to present FIFA awards to Klopp and some of his players.