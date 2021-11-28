Adam Woodyatt’s family tragedies, dramatic weight reduction, and Liverpool connections on I’m A Celeb.

Adam Woodyatt has moved from Walford to Wales to be a part of the next season of I’m A Celebrity.

This week, the EastEnders actor, along with Corrie’s Simon Gregson, visited Gwrych castle as a wildcard.

After his contract with the BBC expired, the 53-year-old actor announced he had finally accepted the opportunity to appear on the flagship ITV reality show. He is best known for playing Ian Beale.

Ian Beale left the show in January, and Adam has been tight-lipped about whether or not he will return to Albert Square.

He stated, ” “I’ll just go with the flow.

“I’m thinking about taking the summer off and working at my friend’s restaurant, where he does pop-up stalls at culinary festivals. This summer, I did it a number of times and had a great time.

He continued, ” “But I’m only now becoming excited about doing I’m A Celebrity. Programs like this were a godsend during last year’s lockdowns, and I can’t wait to get in.” Adam has played Ian Beale since the soap’s inception in 1983, and he recently stated that he wants to display a new side of his personality.

He said, ” “I’ve wanted to do I’m A Celebrity for a long time, and I’m really looking forward to it now. I don’t care if I’m first or last in the castle; all I care about is being a part of the performance.

“Everyone believes I’m Ian Beale, so it’ll be fantastic to prove them wrong.”

Away from the camera, Adam was married to Beverly Sharp, a dancer, for 22 years before they divorced last year.

Jessica, who is 27 years old, and Samuel, who is 23 years old, are the couple’s children.

Adam expressed his joy in his son after he ran the London Marathon in 2017 just months after a car accident left him in a coma.

“He was hit by a car back in September, and the London Air Ambulance came out to him and put him in an induced coma for two days, a five-hour operation,” he told the Press Association.

