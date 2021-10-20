According to two BBC experts, Ian Wright ‘proven accurate’ about Andy Robertson’s assertion before Liverpool’s move.

Since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, Andy Robertson has established himself as one of the top left-backs in the world.

For under £8 million, he’s made over 180 appearances for the Reds and has shown to be an excellent deal.

BBC Commentators The Scotland international made the top ten finest full-backs in Premier League history, according to Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker, and Micah Richards.

“Awesome, what a signing, what a signing [Andy Robertson was],” Shearer stated on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast. Do you recall how Wrighty graded him? Ian Wright is a writer from the United Kingdom.

“He’s so dependable, excellent, he seldom ever misses a game, and yes, if you want him to defend, he can defend, and if you need him to attack, he can attack as well.””

Wright rated Robertson while he was at Hull City, according to commentator Gary Lineker, but Lineker and Shearer were not convinced.

“We were sat in the studio, watching a Hull game, and Wrighty said I really like this left-back, this Robertson kid is brilliant,” the former England and Leicester City striker continued.

“In this game, he had a shocker, and we blasted into Wrighty, shouting, ‘What do you know about full-backs?'”

It was probably his last terrible game, and Mr Wright has been proven correct since then!”

Last season, Robertson was one of only two Liverpool players who appeared in every single Premier League match.

In 2018, then-manager Alex McLeish appointed the 27-year-old captain of Scotland.

In his first season under Jurgen Klopp, the left-back required almost half a season to establish himself as a mainstay, but it appears Wright was already aware of Robertson’s quality.