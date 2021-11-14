According to Trent Alexander-Arnold, an Arsenal teenager is ‘open’ to a move to Liverpool.

Folarin Balogun, an Arsenal teenager, has spoken out about his future, possibly alerting Liverpool to his condition.

The Reds were connected with the 20-year-old striker before he signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Balogun’s game time has been decreased despite being involved with the Arsenal first team in the early stages of the season, and he has conceded that his situation has to alter.

“I feel like I’m absolutely open to a new challenge,” he stated after hitting three goals in a 3-1 victory.