According to the analysis, Trump committed “several crimes” by interfering in the Georgia election.

According to a new legal analysis, former President Donald Trump looks to have committed “many felonies” in his attempt to alter the outcome of the 2020 Georgia elections.

The Washington Post published leaked audio of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early January, in which the former president urged the Republican official to “find 11,780 votes” in his favor in order to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the southern state. Trump attempted a similar attempt to persuade Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, to illegally block Biden’s victory.

“We conclude that Trump’s post-election conduct in Georgia exposes him to a significant danger of state charges based on several crimes,” the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C. think tank, wrote in a research issued Friday.

According to the legal analysis, “potential accusations include criminal solicitation to commit election fraud; deliberate interference with the performance of election responsibilities; conspiracy to commit election fraud; criminal solicitation; and state RICO violations.”

The Brookings analysis was created using publicly available data and information. The audio recording of Trump’s call with Raffensperger was examined by the legal analysts as a major piece of evidence against the former president.

The authors of the paper wrote, “Our perspective is rooted by a close reading of the relevant portions of Georgia’s penal code, an unpacking of the current case law defining the specified offences, and a searching evaluation of the principal possible defenses.”

About seven months ago, Georgia’s Fulton County district attorney opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s actions. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, prosecutors in that investigation have interviewed at least four of Raffensperger’s aides, issued subpoenas for witnesses and documents, and coordinated their efforts with the House select committee investigating the pro-Trump January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump and his right-wing allies continue to assert without evidence that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in Biden’s favor. They haven’t offered any proof to back up this outrageous claim, and repeated audits and recounts in Georgia have already confirmed Biden’s razor-thin victory. Raffensperger, who voted for Trump and donated to his campaign, has incurred the wrath of Trump and his ardent fans for refusing to endorse their election slander.

