To prevent thousands of cases of extended Covid, scientists recommend giving children a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite the fact that a number of other countries have approved two vaccines for 12- to 17-year-olds, UK regulators have only approved one.

According to one study, if toddlers were double jabbed, they may avoid up to 56,000 occurrences of extended Covid.

Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, the study’s lead author, said, “This research suggests that vaccination is indicated for 12- to 17-year-olds in England based on clinical risks alone.”

“While we wait to learn the long-term consequences of Covid-19 on children, the precautionary principle recommends for safeguarding all children from exposure to this virus, and vaccination is a critical part of that protection,” the Queen Mary University public health expert noted.

Over a 16-week period, researchers looked at a variety of medical data, including hospital admissions, fatalities, and extended Covid. Covid-19 was catching roughly 680 out of every 100k 10-19 year-olds every week as of September 15.

They anticipate that if this number rises to 1,000 every week over the course of 16 weeks, full immunization of young people will “avoid 4,430 hospital admissions and 36 deaths.”

They also anticipate that between 8,000 and 56,000 extended Covid cases could be avoided.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization’s choice to only recommend one dosage of the Pfizer vaccine for young individuals has been criticized in the report.

“The attitude is utterly out of line with that of advisers in many other countries,” said co-author Prof Martin McKee of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, “so it really should explain why it feels they are wrong.”

The study comes as numbers show that the United States has fully vaccinated over 10 million under the age of 18, while France has fully immunized over 52 percent of its 12–17-year-olds.

“This research did not seek to quantify the difference between a single dose compared to two doses,” said Dr Alasdair Munro of Southampton University.

“This is current UK policy, based on the assumption that a single dose provides the great majority of the benefit in terms of reduced risk of hospitalization and mortality, while also avoiding the worst of the potential side effects.”