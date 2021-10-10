According to Gordon Ramsay, we’ve all been making scrambled eggs incorrectly.

Scrambled eggs are one of the quickest and easiest things to prepare, but chances are you’ve been doing it incorrectly.

The method for creating scrambled eggs devised by Gordon Ramsay involves stringent guidelines that may be confusing at first.

You want your scrambled eggs to be as appetizing as possible, whether you eat them on toast or as part of a full English breakfast.

The most important thing to remember is that you should not whisk or season the eggs before placing them in the pan.

Pour the eggs directly into the pan and stir with a rubber spatula, not whisking, to avoid the eggs sticking. Scrape the bottom of the pan as you stir to avoid the eggs sticking.

Many people believe scrambled eggs should be cooked on low heat, but Gordon says the secret is to boil them on high heat for 30 seconds and then remove the pan from the burner.

While they’re off the heat, keep stirring and return to the stove after 10 seconds. Continually repeat the method for the entire three-minute cooking time.

Some people like to add milk or butter to their scrambled eggs to make them taste creamier, but Gordon believes crème fraiche is the way to go.

In the last minute of cooking, add one teaspoon of crème fraiche along with the spices.

Put the ketchup or brown sauce away, because Gordon recommends a dusting of chopped chives on top of the perfect scrambled eggs.

Will you give Gordon’s scrambled eggs recipe a try? Let us know what you think in the comments!