According to a government expert, delaying the Covid inquiry is a “disgrace.”

A senior member of the SAGE organization has called Boris Johnson’s decision to postpone the Covid inquiry until 2022 a “disgrace.”

Mr Johnson told MPs that the investigation would not begin until spring 2022 because he didn’t want to “divert authorities’ time and attention during the pandemic crisis.”

The independent probe, according to the Prime Minister, will put the “state’s acts under the microscope” and will have the authority to demand the production of documents and take testimony from witnesses under oath.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the SAGE, said political decisions taken in the second half of 2020 were “unforgivable” and said there was “absolutely no reason” to delay the investigation until next year, “other than political manoeuvring.”

“Despite the amount of facts pointing to potential calamity, the complete tale of this unprecedented crisis, notably the delays that preceded the second lockdown, deserves an immediate public inquiry,” he concluded.

Mr Farrar’s remarks come from his new book, Spike, which takes an inside look at the pandemic’s response and concludes that many of the UK’s Covid deaths were “avoidable.”

“Boris Johnson has declared that a public enquiry would begin in 2022,” Mr Farrar said in an excerpt published by The Times. It’s a pity that it’ll take so long. There is absolutely no need to delay, except from political maneuvering.

“Everyone, including scientists, must learn the lessons. Only by promising to learn from the faults that cost them their lives do we pay tribute to the dead.”

According to the Times, Sir Jeremy Farrar was on the verge of resigning from the Scientific Advisory Group for Catastrophes (SAGE), which gives scientific and technical assistance to government decision-makers during emergencies.

“By not going into lockdown in September, the UK outbreak was left to continue its upward trajectory,” Mr Farrar wrote.

“By refusing to intervene, the conditions were created for the arrival and subsequent dominance of new varieties, which had such a dramatic impact. Transmission was already getting away from us. It was a disaster that was unfolding in slow motion.

“That was the darkest hour of my life. I began to wonder why I was providing counsel to.” “The summary comes to an end.”