According to a FIFA statement, Liverpool player Naby Keita is engaged in the political situation in Guinea.

Naby Keita, a Liverpool midfielder, has been caught up in Guinea’s recent tumultuous political circumstances.

This month, the Reds midfielder was called up to represent his country in World Cup qualifiers.

Guinea was scheduled to play Morocco on Monday, but due to the present political situation, the match has been postponed.

Several accounts claim that a coup attempt against the country’s leadership occurred, while the BBC claims that it was thwarted by the presidential guard.

In Guinea, however, conflicting accounts claim that soldiers disbanded the country’s government after soldiers appeared on television.

There was even talk that Guinea’s borders might have been closed, but that hasn’t been proven.

Regardless, FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have decided to postpone Guinea’s match against Morocco on Monday.

“The current political and security situation in Guinea is rather unpredictable, and FIFA and CAF are keeping a close eye on it,” FIFA said in a statement.

“To preserve the safety and security of all players and match officials, FIFA and CAF have agreed to postpone the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification match between Guinea and Morocco, which was due to take place on Monday, September 6 in Conakry, Guinea.

“At a later time, rescheduling information will be made available.”

FIFA has yet to determine a new date for Guinea’s match against Morocco, in which Keita would almost probably have played a part, according to the statement.

During the international break, the Liverpool midfielder has already played for his country, assisting in Guinea’s 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.