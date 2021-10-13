AC Milan goalie had surgery after being ‘hurt by Mohamed Salah penalty’ in a Champions League match against Liverpool.

Mike Maignan, the goalie for AC Milan, had surgery on his wrist after suffering an injury in their Champions League match against Liverpool last month.

This summer, the Rossoneri recruited the 26-year-old as a replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma, and he has been a notable player for the Rossoneri this season.

In a 3-2 group stage meeting at Anfield in September, Maignan saved a penalty from Mohamed Salah.

According to Football Italia, after palming away Salah’s effort to keep the visitors in the game, the shot-stopper landed awkwardly.

Despite his injuries, Maignan has started every single match for AC Milan since then, including four Serie A matches and a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

They’ll be without their No. 1 for a while once he undergoes a treatment to correct the condition.

Following prolonged pain in his left wrist, Maignan was scheduled for an arthroscopy, a sort of keyhole surgery, according to Sky in Italy on Tuesday.

According to Italian media, the goalie might miss anywhere from a few weeks to two months.

In response to the developments, AC Milan has signed Antonio Mirante, a 38-year-old free agent who was released by Roma in the summer.

In early December, Liverpool will play AC Milan in their final Champions League group stage fixture, and Maignan will be in a race against time to be fit for the match.