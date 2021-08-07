A woman was struck by a car and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There were delays and disruptions in the area as a result of the incident. “Park Lane has been closed from both ends due to an accident,” Goals Liverpool wrote on social media. “If you are attending the site today we would recommend parking up and walking across to the tiny side gate.”

“Police are currently in attendance on Park Lane, Netherton, today,” a police spokesperson said (Saturday 7 August). We received a complaint of a car colliding with a female pedestrian at 10.35 a.m. The pedestrian was brought to the hospital with significant injuries once emergency services arrived.

“The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding police with their investigation. Park Lane is currently closed between the intersections of Bridle Road and Dunnings Bridge Road as emergency services respond to the situation.

“Motorists are advised to stay away from the area if at all possible.”