A woman was sexually attacked in a pub, prompting a CCTV appeal.

Earlier this month, a woman was sexually attacked in a bar in Merseyside.

On Saturday, October 2, about 2.30 a.m., the victim was assaulted at the Westfield pub on Westfield Street in St Helens.

Officers are assisting her while detectives continue their investigation.

Following the assault, Merseyside police have published a CCTV photograph of a man they want to speak to.

The police believe the individual in the photos may have ‘important information,’ according to a police spokesperson.

“We believe the individual shown may have significant information to assist our investigations, so if you know him, please come forward,” Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said.

“We’re determined to find the person responsible for what must have been a very distressing occurrence to suffer or witness.”

Any information may be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000684046 or via the United Kingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/police-appeal-in-relation-to-incident-in-westfield-bar-st-helens-02-10-2021 or @MerPolCC.

Anyone with information about a sexual offence allegation should call 101, where they will be contacted by specialist trained officers, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Victims can also get help through the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, which can be reached at 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063, or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA), which can be reached at 0151 558 1801.

